46 'criminals' arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :The district police arrested 46 alleged criminals and recovered contraband and illicit weapons from them during the past 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson, police teams apprehended nine outlaws and recovered weapons including eight pistols and one rifle from them.

The teams held 14 drug-peddlers and seized 2.6kg hashish and 111 litres of liquor from them.

Police also arrested 13 gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 2,730 from them. Thirteen kite manufacturers were also nabbed besides recovery of 115 kites and 22 string rolls.

Police also held a proclaimed offender of B-category.