UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

46 'criminals' Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 05:40 PM

46 'criminals' arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :The district police arrested 46 alleged criminals and recovered contraband and illicit weapons from them during the past 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson, police teams apprehended nine outlaws and recovered weapons including eight pistols and one rifle from them.

The teams held 14 drug-peddlers and seized 2.6kg hashish and 111 litres of liquor from them.

Police also arrested 13 gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 2,730 from them. Thirteen kite manufacturers were also nabbed besides recovery of 115 kites and 22 string rolls.

Police also held a proclaimed offender of B-category.

Related Topics

Police Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves appointment of Dr Khalid Al K ..

1 minute ago

Sana Fakhar comes under criticism after sharing pi ..

5 minutes ago

Muhammad Imran fined 40 per cent match-fee for sho ..

37 minutes ago

Free medical camp organized at Press Club

38 minutes ago

PTI's promise to fix institutions being fulfilled: ..

39 minutes ago

Reconstruction work on cemetery, place for funeral ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.