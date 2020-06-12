46 criminals arrested in Faisalabad

The police on Friday claimed to have arrested 46 criminals, including 10 proclaimed offenders

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The police on Friday claimed to have arrested 46 criminals, including 10 proclaimed offenders.

A police spokesman said the police arrested 14 drug traffickers and recovered 3.580kg hashish and 660 liter liquor besides two gamblers.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested 20 accused and recovered 16 pistols,four guns and anumber of rounds.