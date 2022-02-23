UrduPoint.com

46 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2022 | 08:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 46 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 6 drug pushers and recovered 2.

6 Kg hashish and 75 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 8 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs. 6,830 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 12 persons and recovered 11 pistols, 2 guns and a number of bullets from them. Meanwhile, city police held 20 kite sellers and recovered 6,180 kites and 17 string rolls from them.

