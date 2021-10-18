46 'criminals' held, drugs, weapons seized in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police Monday arrested 46 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Police Monday arrested 46 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to sources, police teams arrested 19 drug pushers and recovered 9.8-kg hashish and 272 litres of liquor from them.

The police also arrested 10 gamblers and recovered Rs 5,650 from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 17 persons and recovered 12 pistols, two guns, one rifle, two repeaters and a number of bullets from them.