46 criminals including 18 POs held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 46 criminals including 18 proclaimed offenders (POs) from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police spokesperson here on Friday, teams held 18 proclaimed offenders and eight drug pushers besides recovering 0.

16 Kg hashish and 145 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 4, 410 from them.

Meanwhile, in a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 14 accused and recovered nine pistols, two guns, a repeater, a Kalashnikov and a numberof bullets from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.