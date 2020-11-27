UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

46 Criminals Including 18 POs Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

46 criminals including 18 POs held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 46 criminals including 18 proclaimed offenders (POs) from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police spokesperson here on Friday, teams held 18 proclaimed offenders and eight drug pushers besides recovering 0.

16 Kg hashish and 145 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 4, 410 from them.

Meanwhile, in a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 14 accused and recovered nine pistols, two guns, a repeater, a Kalashnikov and a numberof bullets from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

ADB approves a $ 300m loan for Pakistan

16 minutes ago

Shadab Khan asks his fans, followers to pray for h ..

32 minutes ago

Kremlin: Putin's Big Annual Press Conference on De ..

39 minutes ago

Efficiency of public sector departments through I ..

39 minutes ago

Germany smashes debt rule with 180 bn euros in bor ..

39 minutes ago

Moscow Slams Pompeo's Visit to 'Occupied' Golan He ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.