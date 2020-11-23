46 criminals including 2 POs held

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 46 criminals including 2 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police spokesperson, teams held 2 proclaimed offenders and 21 drug pushers besides recovering more than 3 kilogram hashish and 263 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also arrested 9 gamblers and recovered Rs 25,710 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 14 accused and recovered 14 pistols and a number of bullets from their possession during the same period.