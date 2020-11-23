UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

46 Criminals Including 2 POs Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 08:41 PM

46 criminals including 2 POs held

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 46 criminals including 2 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 46 criminals including 2 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police spokesperson, teams held 2 proclaimed offenders and 21 drug pushers besides recovering more than 3 kilogram hashish and 263 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also arrested 9 gamblers and recovered Rs 25,710 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 14 accused and recovered 14 pistols and a number of bullets from their possession during the same period.

Related Topics

Police Same Criminals From

Recent Stories

Speakers of GCC parliaments commend UAE’s role i ..

16 seconds ago

Italian Economy May Not Return to Pre-Pandemic Lev ..

4 minutes ago

MWMC poor performance irks citizens

6 minutes ago

Speaker KP Assembly expresses grief over death of ..

6 minutes ago

Two BS-19, Seven BS-18, Six BS-17 shuffled in sepa ..

6 minutes ago

Guatemala suspends budget that sparked violent pro ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.