46 Criminals Including 2 POs Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 08:41 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 46 criminals including 2 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.
According to police spokesperson, teams held 2 proclaimed offenders and 21 drug pushers besides recovering more than 3 kilogram hashish and 263 liter liquor from their possession.
The police also arrested 9 gamblers and recovered Rs 25,710 from them.
In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 14 accused and recovered 14 pistols and a number of bullets from their possession during the same period.