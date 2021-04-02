UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

46 Criminals Nabbed With Drugs, Stake Money

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 07:56 PM

46 criminals nabbed with drugs, stake money

Police on Friday claimed to have arrested 46 criminals besides recovering drugs and stake money from their possession during a crackdown conducted across the district in last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Friday claimed to have arrested 46 criminals besides recovering drugs and stake money from their possession during a crackdown conducted across the district in last 24 hours.

According to Police spokesman,In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, police launched a special crackdown against criminals and arrested 46 criminals including thrrr proclaimed offenders, 19 court absconders, eight drug peddlers, two kite sellers, three gamblers and eleven other outlaws for violating coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP).

Police also recovered 15 liters liquor,six bottles of imported wine, 3.495 kgs Hashish, 270 kites, chemical thread and stake money Rs 38,000 from the possession of arrested criminals.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Kyrgystani Som Money Criminals From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

200 bottles of liquor recovered

30 seconds ago

Ravi River project subject to preservation of anci ..

32 seconds ago

Juma Bazaar of vehicles being held despite ban

33 seconds ago

NEPRA reduces tariff of 12 thermal power plants

35 seconds ago

KP Govt finalizes strategy to facilitate public in ..

4 minutes ago

ATC grants physical remand of accused

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.