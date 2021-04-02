46 criminals nabbed with drugs, stake money

Police on Friday claimed to have arrested 46 criminals besides recovering drugs and stake money from their possession during a crackdown conducted across the district in last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Friday claimed to have arrested 46 criminals besides recovering drugs and stake money from their possession during a crackdown conducted across the district in last 24 hours.

According to Police spokesman,In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, police launched a special crackdown against criminals and arrested 46 criminals including thrrr proclaimed offenders, 19 court absconders, eight drug peddlers, two kite sellers, three gamblers and eleven other outlaws for violating coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP).

Police also recovered 15 liters liquor,six bottles of imported wine, 3.495 kgs Hashish, 270 kites, chemical thread and stake money Rs 38,000 from the possession of arrested criminals.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police spokesman added.