46 feeders trip in Fesco region on Sunday

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :-:As many as 46 feeders of Fesco region tripped due to rain on Sunday.

FESCO spokesman said that heavy rain coupled with thunderstorm and windstorm caused electricity supply suspended from 46 feeders in Faisalabad, Chiniot, Sargodha, Lalian, Bhakkar and others parts of the region.

However, the engineering staff of the company has started restoration workof electricity supply immediately, however, power supply was restored insome parts. Power supply would soon be restored in other areas, he added.