46 FIRs registered for not following dengue prevention measures in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) on Dengue Prevention was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Syed Waseem Hassan here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by CEO Health Dr. Faisal Waheed, Assistant Commissioner Lodhran Ms. Iram Shahzadi, Assistant Commissioner Kehror Pakka Mr. Ashraf Saleh, Assistant Commissioner Dunyapur Ms. Anam Saghir Bajwa, and officials from relevant departments.

During the meeting, CEO Health Dr. Faisal Waheed briefed the participants on indoor and outdoor dengue surveillance and the measures taken to combat the spread of dengue.

It was informed in the meeting that 46 FIRs were registered, 1,610 warning notices served and 46 premises sealed for non-compliance with dengue prevention protocols.

Syed Waseem Hassan emphasized the importance of enhancing daily surveillance by anti-dengue teams, especially in areas prone to larval breeding, such as cemeteries, junkyards, tyre shops, stagnant water pools and under-construction buildings.

He directed all departments to work collaboratively to ensure the effective eradication of dengue. "No negligence or carelessness will be tolerated in this regard," the Deputy Commissioner stated.