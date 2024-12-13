Open Menu

46 FIRs Registered For Not Following Dengue Prevention Measures In Lodhran

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 01:50 PM

46 FIRs registered for not following dengue prevention measures in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) on Dengue Prevention was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Syed Waseem Hassan here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by CEO Health Dr. Faisal Waheed, Assistant Commissioner Lodhran Ms. Iram Shahzadi, Assistant Commissioner Kehror Pakka Mr. Ashraf Saleh, Assistant Commissioner Dunyapur Ms. Anam Saghir Bajwa, and officials from relevant departments.

During the meeting, CEO Health Dr. Faisal Waheed briefed the participants on indoor and outdoor dengue surveillance and the measures taken to combat the spread of dengue.

It was informed in the meeting that 46 FIRs were registered, 1,610 warning notices served and 46 premises sealed for non-compliance with dengue prevention protocols.

Syed Waseem Hassan emphasized the importance of enhancing daily surveillance by anti-dengue teams, especially in areas prone to larval breeding, such as cemeteries, junkyards, tyre shops, stagnant water pools and under-construction buildings.

He directed all departments to work collaboratively to ensure the effective eradication of dengue. "No negligence or carelessness will be tolerated in this regard," the Deputy Commissioner stated.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Lodhran All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

5 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

14 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

14 hours ago
 Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advo ..

Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator

14 hours ago
 Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvee ..

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..

14 hours ago
Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in K ..

Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in Kashmir

14 hours ago
 China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for furthe ..

China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..

14 hours ago
 Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright fu ..

Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright future: Sameera Raza

14 hours ago
 China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for furthe ..

China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..

14 hours ago
 UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone a ..

UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone attack on agency car in Ukraine

14 hours ago
 3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK

3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan