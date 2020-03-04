46 held for LPG decanting in Faisalabad

The civil defence teams caught 46 shopkeepers over decanting LPG and selling petrol in the last month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The civil defence teams caught 46 shopkeepers over decanting LPG and selling petrol in the last month.

A civil defence spokesman said teams along with the police checked various areas and arrested 46 shopkeepers for selling petrol and decanting gas illegally.

The police registered cases against them and confiscating their items.