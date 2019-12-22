UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

46 Including 30 Afghans Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 09:40 PM

46 including 30 Afghans arrested

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) ::The district police here Sunday arrested 46 suspects including 30 Afghans from Chechana Afghan Refugee Camp and adjacent areas during search and strike operation.

The operation was conducted on the directives of DPO Kohat Mansoor Aman against anti-social elements and unregistered Afghans.

In six hours long search and strike operation 70 houses were searched and cases were registered against three unregistered dwellers of rented houses under relevant act.

The police also recovered arms and ammunitions from the arrested including one Kalashnikov, 1 repeater, 1 gun and 350 cartridges. The arrested were shifted to Jerma Police Station and investigation is kicked off regarding 30 arrested Afghan suspects.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Police Station Kohat Sunday From Refugee

Recent Stories

Etisalat signs on as exclusive partner of AWST 202 ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with taskforce teams of ..

2 hours ago

Sultan bin Khalifa hails achievements of Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Oasis Hospital in Al Ain renamed &#039;Kanad Hospi ..

2 hours ago

WAM Report: Dubai tops list of tourism destination ..

5 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi breaks Guinness World Records for la ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.