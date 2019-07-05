4.6 KG charas seized, 3 absconders among 23 suspects arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The South zone - Karachi police have arrested three absconders among 23 suspects and recovered over 4.6 kilograms Charas in raids and snap checking during the last 24 hours in its jurisdiction here.

The police have also recovered four pistols along with 12 rounds, one riffle along with 107 rounds, 1500 mini-packets of Gutka (chewing tobacco) and 65 mini-packets of Mawa (chewing tobacco), from the suspects, said a spokesperson to the DIG South - Karachi on Friday.