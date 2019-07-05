UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4.6 KG Charas Seized, 3 Absconders Among 23 Suspects Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 01:22 PM

4.6 KG charas seized, 3 absconders among 23 suspects arrested

The South zone - Karachi police have arrested three absconders among 23 suspects and recovered over 4.6 kilograms Charas in raids and snap checking during the last 24 hours in its jurisdiction here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The South zone - Karachi police have arrested three absconders among 23 suspects and recovered over 4.6 kilograms Charas in raids and snap checking during the last 24 hours in its jurisdiction here.

The police have also recovered four pistols along with 12 rounds, one riffle along with 107 rounds, 1500 mini-packets of Gutka (chewing tobacco) and 65 mini-packets of Mawa (chewing tobacco), from the suspects, said a spokesperson to the DIG South - Karachi on Friday.

Related Topics

Karachi Police From

Recent Stories

The Infinite Selfie Experience with Infinix S4

4 minutes ago

Russian Honorary IOC Member Denies Voting for Rio ..

1 minute ago

Relatives of Ex-DPR Military Chief Confirm That Ki ..

1 minute ago

Jaguar Land Rover says to build electric cars in U ..

1 minute ago

All Pak showdown to take place in U-15, U-17 final ..

8 minutes ago

10,000 poor to be facilitating homes

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.