Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 04:56 PM

4.6 m children to be de-wormed in KP on Oct 31: Minister for Health Dr Hisham Inamullah.

The one-day de-worming of school children drive of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would start on October 31 (Thursday) in 19 districts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The one-day de-worming of school children drive of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would start on October 31 (Thursday) in 19 districts of the province.

Under the campaign, as many as 4.6 million children would be given de-worming medicines in 20,000 public and private schools in a total 19 districts of the province, said Minister for Health Dr Hisham Inamullah.

The purpose of the drive was to protect children from soil-transmitted helminthiasis (STH) and to improve their health, the minister added.

He said it was the first ever deworming Initiative in the province. All children enrolled in classes 1-10 and out of school ages 4-14 would be encouraged to access treatment at a nearby school on Deworming Day.

Dr. Hisham Inamullah said the "mass deworming through a school-based approach provides an easy way to achieve high coverage, as trusted, trained teachers will administer tables in schools. Children both enrolled and not enrolled in schools are welcome to quality, safe and free of cost medicine through this program." He urged parents and guardians to send their aged 5 to 14 children, to nearest government or private school on October 31, 2019 during school timings for free and safe deworming medicine.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 1.5 billion people, or nearly 1 in 4 of the world's population, are infected globally with intestinal worms, also known as soil-transmitted helminths, with over 835 million children in need of treatment.

These infections result from poor sanitation and hygiene conditions, and tend to have the highest prevalence in children of school going age.

A national prevalence survey conducted to assess the status of intestinal worm infection in school-age children across Pakistan found that approximately 17 million school-age children across Pakistan, including 6.8 million children in KP, are in need of regular deworming.

The school- based deworming program in KP is being coordinated by a multi-sectoral steering committee led by Health Department KP, with representation from Elementary and Secondary education Department, Local Government Department, Planning and Development Department and Private Schools Regulatory Authority, IRD Pakistan and Evidence Action are providing technical assistance in creating, implementing, and strengthening the deworming program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

