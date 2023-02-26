UrduPoint.com

4.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Awaran, Surrounding Areas Of Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2023 | 09:50 AM

4.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Awaran, surrounding areas of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale jolted Awaran and its surrounding areas on early Sunday morning.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the depth of the quake was 76 kilometres and its epicentre was 60km southwest of Awaran, however, no loss of life or property was reported.

The residents came out of their homes reciting the 'Kalma-e-Tayyaba', a private news channel reported.

