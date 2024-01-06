Open Menu

4.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2024 | 12:10 PM

4.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) An earthquake of 4.6 magnitudes on the Richter Scale jolted Quetta and its adjoining areas on Saturday morning.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), tremors were felt in Quetta and suburbs.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the epicenter of the earthquake was Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, while its depth was 98 kilometers.

