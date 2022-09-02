46 more cases of dengue in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :About 46 new cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Friday while no loss of life was recorded.

According to the health department, a total of 1,302 cases of dengue virus had been reported so far during the current year while four people died and 307 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 15 cases of dengue in Rawalpindi, 19 in Lahore, one each in Sialkot, Okara, Narowal, Dera Ghazi Khan, in Sahiwal, Sargodha, two in Rahimyar Khan and four cases were reported in Gujranwala.

An anti-dengue squad under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) eliminated dengue larvae at 3,119 places in the province during continuous daily based surveillance.

The squad conducted surveillance at 453,706 indoor and 115,674 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae in different places.

The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environmentclean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.