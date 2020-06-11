(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :COVID-19 patients in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) are surging rapidly as 46 more cases surface on Thursday taking the total tally to 534 in the region of approximately 4 million people and more than half of the patients are in its capital city Muzaffarabad having less than 0.4 million population.

The government has imposed a complete lock down for a week by Thursday in its capital city and surrounding areas in the wake of rapid spread of the virus during which public transport and businesses except grocery items will remain suspended and the movement of the people will be restricted.

According to a press release of the health department, 18 more patients have recovered and one death was recorded in Muzaffarabad within 24 hours taking the total toll to 10 which are 2.

4 % of the total affected people.

"Of the new cases, 30 surface in Muzaffarabad, 5 in Rawalakot, 6 in Mirpur, 4 in Bhimber and one in Bagh district, " the press release elaborates the details adding 369 new tests were conducted during last 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 9942 out of which results of 9889 were received.

The press release further said that so for 237 patients had recovered in the region and 287 were under treatment in different health facilities, more than half are in two isolation facilities and isolation ward of CMH in Muzaffarabad.

Although the routine press release didn't mention, a Minister and spokesperson for COVID- 19 Dr. Mustafa Bashir told that 10 doctors test positive are among the new cases taking the number of doctor contracted the virus to 22 in the region.