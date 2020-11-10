46 more coronavirus cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :About 46 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 16152 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health DirectorateCell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 338279 people were screened for the virus till November 09, out of which 46 more were reported positive.

As many as 15721 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 154 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.