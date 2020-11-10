UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

46 More Coronavirus Cases Surfaced In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

46 more coronavirus cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :About 46 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 16152 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health DirectorateCell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 338279 people were screened for the virus till November 09, out of which 46 more were reported positive.

As many as 15721 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 154 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan November Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE chairs joint ministerial meeting between GCC a ..

11 minutes ago

No accidents reported in Dubai during the Unstable ..

41 minutes ago

SGMB to offer training to government professionals

41 minutes ago

Dubai Culture holds public webinar to discuss futu ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President of Guine ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways, UAE Football Association announce ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.