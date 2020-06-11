UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

46 More COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

46 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The district health authorities have diagnosed 46 more cornavirus positive cases taking Hyderabad's tally to 1376 including 661 active cases.

According to the figures issued by the health authorities here Thursday, as many as 661 infected people were in isolation including 625 people who were isolated at their homes.

Some 29 positive cases were admitted in Combined Military Hospital, 13 in Liaquat University Hospital, 02 in Isra Hospital, 03 in Government Kohsar Hospital, 03 each in Agha Khan University Hospital and SIUT, one each in NICH and Ziauddin and two cases in OICD at Karachi.

As many as 643 people have recovered in the district from the virus while 32 had lost their lives.

Related Topics

Karachi Hyderabad From Government

Recent Stories

Chairman Sharjah Airport Authority elected Second ..

2 hours ago

SSD’s ‘Giving Box’ provides 2,000 food boxes ..

2 hours ago

Zakat Fund offers AED38.6 million to support proje ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed says &#039;global cooperation an ..

2 hours ago

Realme leaps intolocal AIOT industry kicking off w ..

2 hours ago

Lavrov Says Russia Confirms Invitations to Resched ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.