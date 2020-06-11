46 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The district health authorities have diagnosed 46 more cornavirus positive cases taking Hyderabad's tally to 1376 including 661 active cases.

According to the figures issued by the health authorities here Thursday, as many as 661 infected people were in isolation including 625 people who were isolated at their homes.

Some 29 positive cases were admitted in Combined Military Hospital, 13 in Liaquat University Hospital, 02 in Isra Hospital, 03 in Government Kohsar Hospital, 03 each in Agha Khan University Hospital and SIUT, one each in NICH and Ziauddin and two cases in OICD at Karachi.

As many as 643 people have recovered in the district from the virus while 32 had lost their lives.