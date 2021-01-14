UrduPoint.com
46 More Patients Tested Positive COVID-19 In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:20 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 46 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of active coronavirus cases to 649 in Hyderabad district on Wednesday.

 Out of 649 active COVID-19 patients, 37 are admitted in LU hospitals Hyderabad and Jasmhoro, while rest of them isolated at their homes, officials said and added that 7 percent positivity ratio of the coronavirus cases was recorded in Hyderabad district.

The Deputy Commissioner also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the contagion for spreading further as prevention was the only way to contain it.  

