46 More Positive Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 12:38 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :After an addition of 46 more COVID-19 confirmed cases during last 24 years , the total number of positive cases has reached to 4741 in the district.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations(DPR)Punjab,13429 C virus suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 4741 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 2307 discharged after recovery.

"Presently 707 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in various quarantine facilities of the district while 1507 were quarantined in isolation at homes,"he added.

The report said that 219 had died in the district including 92 belonged to Rawal Town,34 Potahar town,61 Rawalpindi cantt,15 Gujar Khan,7 Taxila,Kahuta 5 , Kalar syedan 4 and Murree 1. Meanwhile disinfection was carried out at 201 different places especially where suspected cases were reported,he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

