46 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan, Tally Rises 1218

Mon 04th May 2020

46 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan, tally rises 1218

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :About 46 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 1218 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 28466 people were screened for the virus till May 3, out of which 46 more were reported positive.

As many as 197 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 21 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

