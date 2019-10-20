46 new cases of Dengue reported, total cases reaches to 5835 in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Around 46 new cases of dengue have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday touching the total number of reported cases to 5835 in the current season.

According to health department officials, 46 new cases has been reported among which 16 from Peshawar district while remaining from other districts.

Total number of treated and discharged patients till date is 5657, they informed.