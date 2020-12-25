46 of JSQM- Aresar & Bashir groups, JSM, Tarqi Pasand quit parties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Over 46 members of the mainstream Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (Bashir) and Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQM- Aresar) groups including Jeay Sindh Mahaz and Sindh Tarqi Pasand Party, have announced their decision to quit the parties during a press conference here on Friday.

The workers announced they were moving away from nationalistic politics and would join mainstream parties to work for 'pro-Pakistan politics.

JSQM's district vice president, Sukkur, Qurban Mirani, Nazeer Kharos, Manzoor Chandio, Ghulam Nabi Shaikh, Unit President Qurban Malik, district information Secretary, Javed Dayo and others announced their departure to the concerned functionaries.

All workers leaving were active in Sukkur and Khairpur districts.

Speaking at a press conference, they said that they had decided to resign from the membership of their respective party/group and work for the solidarity of the country.

There is no scope for nationalist parties/groups and nationalist politics in Sindh under the given situation, they said. They were of the view that their respective leaderships had failed to protect and guide them on what to do in the prevailing conditions. While chanting the slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and Pak Army Zindabad, they stressed need for national unity among political parties.