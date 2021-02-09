UrduPoint.com
46 Officials Of Rawalpindi Police Honored For Excellent Performance

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

46 officials of Rawalpindi police honored for excellent performance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Imran Ahmer on behalf of Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani, here on Tuesday distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates among 46 police officials posted four districts of the region for their outstanding performance and professional excellence during last year.

The officials were awarded with special prizes and certificates at Police Regional office. Those who were awarded included Inspectors javed Iqbal, Muhammad Afzal, Allah Yar, Muhammad Naeem, Shujaat Ali, Sub Inspectors Muhammad Rafiq, Shafqat Ali, Asif Sajjad, Tahir ahmed Rehan, Muhammad Riaz, Ezaz Azeem, Waqas Safeer, Kashif Iqbal, Aroosh, Usama saifullah, ASIs Hasnain Haider, Abdul Mansoor, Head Constable Yasir Noman, Constables Muhammad faisal, Ejaz Ali, Jabbar Hussain, Ghafoor, Mubashir Amanullah, Fargham, Muhammad kalim, Mazar Abbas, Hassan Akram, Sarmad Abbasi, Shehzad, Haider Raza,Afrasyab, Muhammad Muddasar, Adnan Shehzad, Hammad, Muhammad Mubin, Irfan Akhtar, Aqib Masood,Tanveer Mumtaz, Muntazar Abbas and Khalil Ahmed from Rawalpindi district, Sub Inspector Mansoor Mazhar, Constable Noman Azeem from district Chakwal, Inspector Muhammad Nawaz and Sub Inspector Abdur Rehman from District Jhelum and those from district Attock were Sub Inspectors Gulfaraz Ahmed and Niaz Ahmed.

Talking on the occasion, the RPO said, excellent performance was identity of police officials and the policy of encouragement would continue in that regard. He expressed the hope that the award recipients would perform their duties more efficiently to earn good reputation for the police department.

