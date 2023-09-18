46 passenger vehicles impounded on violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :The district administration took decisive action on Monday in a remarkable display of commitment to road safety and the rule of law, impounded 46 buses and wagons operating from illegal bus stands.

This move comes as part of an ongoing effort to streamline the transportation system and promote safer travel within the district.

According to official sources, four illegal bus and wagon stands were sealed by the district administration on Sunday.

However, upon inspection, officials discovered a staggering 46 passenger vehicles continuing to operate from the unauthorized locations.

In response to this blatant violation, Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin promptly imposed fines on the owners of these vehicles.

Notably, Rana Mohsin emphasized the district's commitment to reducing environmental pollution by ensuring that vehicles comply with modern emission standards.

He highlighted that the authorities were utilizing state-of-the-art systems to monitor and enforce these regulations, contributing to cleaner air and a healthier environment for all residents.

Rana Mohsin announced a plan to hand over bus terminals to different reputable transport companies.

This decision aims to improve the quality of services and ensure the efficient operation of passenger vehicles, providing residents with a safer and more reliable transportation system.