46 people died, 60 others injured in rains, flood related incident in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) As many as 46 people died while 60 sustained injuries in two separate accidents due to heavy rains and floods in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, a report of the Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) said here Saturday.

According to the reports, "Around 25 children, 12 men, and nine women died, while 11 women, 33 men, and 16 children are among the injured."

A total of 2875 houses were damaged due to the collapse of walls and roofs in different districts, of which 436 were completely damaged and 2439 were partially damaged, the PDMA report said.

Due to heavy rains, life and financial accidents occurred in various districts of Khyber, Dir Upper and Lower, Chitral Upper, Swat, Bajaur, Shangla, Mansehra, Mohmand, Malakand, Karak, Tank, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Buner, Hangu, Bitgram, Bannu, North and South Waziristan, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, and Orakzai districts, the report revealed.

On the special instructions of the Chief Minister (CM) of KP, PDMA released 110 million rupees to the administration of the affected districts in the recent rains for financial assistance and relief activities for the families of the people who died, the report said.

"Apart from this, Rs 90 million have been released for relief activities in the tribal districts as well," the report added.

Along with financial support, PDMA also provided relief materials to the affected districts of Swat, Chitral Lower, Bajaur, Kohistan Lower, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mohmand, Dir Upper, Tank, Shangla, Torghar, and Dera Ismail Khan.

"The relief items include tents, mats, kitchen sets, blankets, beds, tarpaulins, solar lamps, and other daily life items," the PDMA report said.

"Relief activities are ongoing in rain-affected districts by PDMA and all related institutions," the reports revealed.

As the rains were expected to continue intermittently until April 21, PDMA had already issued a letter to all district administrations to be alert and take precautionary measures.

PDMA’s emergency operation center was fully operational.

People should report any untoward incident to 1700.