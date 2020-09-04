UrduPoint.com
46 People Killed, 46 Injured Due To Rains; PDMA

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 09:46 PM

46 people killed, 46 injured due to rains; PDMA

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Friday said that as many as 46 people were killed and 46 injured due to rains in different areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Friday said that as many as 46 people were killed and 46 injured due to rains in different areas.

The spokesperson said that 333 houses were partially damaged while 42 houses were completely damaged across the province.

Support items included 350 tents, 200 mats, 180 kitchen sets, 500 blanket were sent to the flood affectees of Buner.

Similarly, 200 tents, 100 kitchen sets, 200 mats, five search lights delivered to district Torgher.

PDMA is in contact with the district administrations of all the districts and advised to be careful and precautionary measures should be taken about flood.

