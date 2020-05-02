46 people recovered from COVID-19 in last 24 hours in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :As many as 46 people recovered from coronavirus during last 24 hours in the province, informed the Spokesman to Sindh government in a tweet on Saturday.

He said that 3259 tests were conducted out of which 427 tested positive during last 24 hours, bringing total provinicial tally to 7102.

He said that 122 people have lost their lives due to the pandemic.