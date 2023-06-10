UrduPoint.com

46 Per Cent Increase Proposed For Environment, Energy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2023 | 09:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The budget estimates for the year 2023-24 for the environment and energy-related activities have been kept at Rs46.1 billion, depicting a 46 per cent increase over last year's allocation of Rs31.45 billion.

Rs50 million have been kept for the Sindh Green Fund for the fiscal year 2023-24.

These funds will be employed to maintain, renovate, and rehabilitate our public parks, ensuring that these spaces continue to serve as green lungs for our urban areas and peaceful retreats for our citizens.

