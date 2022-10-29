UrduPoint.com

46 Percent Pakistanis Suffering From High Blood Pressure: Experts

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2022 | 06:57 PM

46 percent Pakistanis suffering from high blood pressure: experts

Medical experts have observed high blood pressure, often referred to as the "silent killer" has reached an alarming stage in Pakistan as 46 percent of the population is suffering from this disease

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Medical experts have observed high blood pressure, often referred to as the "silent killer" has reached an alarming stage in Pakistan as 46 percent of the population is suffering from this disease.

They were addressing the silver jubilee annual symposium of Pakistan Hypertension League Organization, held here at a local hotel on Saturday.

Symposium Convener Prof. Syed Faseeh Hashmi informed that according to a survey, about nine out of every 20 Pakistanis were suffering from high blood pressure and the proportion of young people among such citizens was now higher than ever.

According to medical experts, he said, the situation was alarming especially because of the severe lack of satisfactory medical facilities in the country, even in many urban areas while the situation was worse in rural areas.

Long-term high blood pressure could predispose a person to various heart and kidney diseases, he said, adding that it might also cause medical consequences such as hemorrhage and stroke.

He underlined the need of creating awareness among the people about the use of healthy food, care, and prevention in order to control the spread of the disease.

Pro. Feroze Memon said about 52 percent of the population in Pakistan was suffering from high blood pressure while 42 percent of the victims do not even know how they became hypertensive patients.

He said high blood pressure was often called the "silent killer" by medical experts because there were no visible symptoms of high blood pressure, which could help detect it at its early stages.

Prof. Abdus Samad said, "If a person has a family history of high blood pressure, the risk is higher for the concerned person.

If a person is also suffering from other diseases, such as diabetes, various kidney diseases, high cholesterol and various thyroid diseases, then the risk of high blood pressure also doubles." The medicines taken to treat such diseases could also cause high blood pressure, he informed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hotel Young Silver Family From Blood

Recent Stories

PTI long march aims at creating chaos, unrest: San ..

PTI long march aims at creating chaos, unrest: Sanaullah

23 seconds ago
 Digital X-Ray machine inaugurated at THQ hospital ..

Digital X-Ray machine inaugurated at THQ hospital Norang

25 seconds ago
 Russia to Draw Attention of Global Community to Te ..

Russia to Draw Attention of Global Community to Terror Acts in Black, Baltic Sea ..

1 minute ago
 Commissioner visits different areas to monitor ong ..

Commissioner visits different areas to monitor ongoing anti polio campaign

1 minute ago
 Pak-Japan historic relations to be further cemente ..

Pak-Japan historic relations to be further cemented: Dr. Mahboob

1 minute ago
 Teaser of Atif Aslam's new song "Moonrise" goes vi ..

Teaser of Atif Aslam's new song "Moonrise" goes viral

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.