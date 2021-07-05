UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

46 POs Arrested During Operation Midnight

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

46 POs arrested during operation Midnight

The proclaimed offender staff launched a special Midnight operation across the district and arrested 46 proclaimed offenders and three court absconders here the other day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The proclaimed offender staff launched a special Midnight operation across the district and arrested 46 proclaimed offenders and three court absconders here the other day.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the proclaimed offender's staff had initiated a special Midnight operation against criminals across the district.

The team arrested 46 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, motorcycle snatching and other criminal activities.

The teams also apprehended three court absconders during the operation.

The police sources said that the city police officer had directed officers concerned for stern action against criminals and he himself had introduced operation Midnight. The CPO directed officers to continue operation 'Midnight' on daily basis.

Related Topics

Police Robbery Criminals Court

Recent Stories

Road safety seminar at Sargodha press club

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 5 July 2021

1 minute ago

New uplift schemes to be launched for Badin, other ..

1 minute ago

Authorities directed for setting up cattle markets ..

5 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather with chances of dust raising wind ..

5 minutes ago

Suspense as South African police await new orders ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.