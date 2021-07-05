46 POs arrested during operation Midnight

The proclaimed offender staff launched a special Midnight operation across the district and arrested 46 proclaimed offenders and three court absconders here the other day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The proclaimed offender staff launched a special Midnight operation across the district and arrested 46 proclaimed offenders and three court absconders here the other day.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the proclaimed offender's staff had initiated a special Midnight operation against criminals across the district.

The team arrested 46 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, motorcycle snatching and other criminal activities.

The teams also apprehended three court absconders during the operation.

The police sources said that the city police officer had directed officers concerned for stern action against criminals and he himself had introduced operation Midnight. The CPO directed officers to continue operation 'Midnight' on daily basis.