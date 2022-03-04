46 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 46 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 38,591 electricity units, a MEPCO official said on Friday.

A sum of Rs 7,00,000 fine was imposed on power pilferers while cases were also registered against nine of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.