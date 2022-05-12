UrduPoint.com

46 Professional Beggars Arrested During Crackdown

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2022 | 10:53 PM

46 professional beggars arrested during crackdown

The Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdowns on professional beggars, arrested 46 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents due to jaywalking

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdowns on professional beggars, arrested 46 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents due to jaywalking.

On the directives of the In-charge Beggars Squad, along with their respective teams, took action against the professional beggars, and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

On this occasion, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz said the special beggar squad was working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.

"The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city who not only affected the flow of traffic but also increased risk of accidents. Therefore, the public was also requested not to serve alms to them," he said.

