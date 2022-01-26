UrduPoint.com

46 Professional Beggars Booked During Crackdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2022 | 08:27 PM

The Rawalpindi Police during its ongoing crackdown against professional beggars arrested 46 beggars as the professional beggars were not only affecting traffic flow by standing on various highways and intersections but also posing risk of traffic accidents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police during its ongoing crackdown against professional beggars arrested 46 beggars as the professional beggars were not only affecting traffic flow by standing on various highways and intersections but also posing risk of traffic accidents.

According to details, on the orders of SSP Operations Wasim Riaz, the Beggar Squad comprising Assistant sub-Inspectors (ASIs) Muhammad Asif and Matiullah along with their respective teams took action against professional beggars and arrested 46 beggars and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city.

On the occasion, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz said that the special beggar squad was working hard to end this menace and requested the public to discourage such factors.

