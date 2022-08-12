46 professional beggars netted during crackdown

(@FahadShabbir)

The Rawalpindi District Police, during an ongoing operation against professional beggars here on Friday managed to net 46 to purge the society from the menace of beggary

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi District Police, during an ongoing operation against professional beggars here on Friday managed to net 46 to purge the society from the menace of beggary.

According to a police spokesman, the anti-beggary squads on the directive of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi, Waseem Riaz were conducting raids in different city areas on daily basis and taking action against professional beggars.

Waseem Riaz said that special anti-beggary squads were working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.

"The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents. Therefore, the public is requested not to serve alms to them, as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society, but also the flow of traffic," he said.