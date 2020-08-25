46 sale points set up for subsidized flour for people

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The district administration has taken solid measures to ensure provision of quality wheat flour to people at affordable prices.

In this regard, the district administration has initially set up 46 sale points across the district for provision of flour to people at subsidized rates in light of the provincial government's directives.

People may get 20 kilogram flour bag at Rs860 at such sale points.

According to an official, this year wheat has been supplied to flour mills two months earlier in order to provide flour to people timely and for overcoming its shortage.

District food Controller Jamshed Afridi and his team were also constantly monitoring supply chain to ensure adequate stock of flour stocks for people, he added.