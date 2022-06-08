46 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 79,500 fine on 46 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 79,500 fine on 46 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Wednesday that the magistrates inspected 737 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, they imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not shun profiteering, he added.