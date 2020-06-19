UrduPoint.com
46 Shops Sealed, 153 Vehicles Impounded Over SOPs Violations

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The City district administration, during an inspection operation in the provincial capital on Friday, sealed 46 shops, impounded 153 commercial and private vehicles and imposed Rs 81,300 fine over violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), announced by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus.

A spokesperson for the city district administration said that violation of the SOPs would not be tolerated and all shops and markets violating the orders in this regard would be sealed. He said that the district administration's inspection teams were present in the field to take action against violators.

He said that a total of 1,658 shops and public transport vehicles were checked during the inspection and found 199 violations of the SOPs. Warnings were also issued to other violators.

