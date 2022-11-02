UrduPoint.com

46 SSU Commandos Pass Counter Terrorism Course From NSOTC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022 | 07:30 PM

As many as 46 commandos of Special Security Unit (SSU) passed-out from 08-weeks Counter Terrorism Course from officials of Special Services Group (Pakistan Navy).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 46 commandos of Special Security Unit (SSU) passed-out from 08-weeks Counter Terrorism Course from officials of Special Services Group (Pakistan Navy).

The passing out ceremony was held at Naval Special Operations Training Centre (NSOTC), Naval Base, Karachi, said a news release on Wednesday.

It was overall 10th batch of SSU commandos that passed out from the centre. Earlier, 260 SSU commandos had already received tactical training from NSOTC.

Training modules included unarmed combat for self-defense, close quarter combat, repelling, basic explosive and use of modern small weapons.

DIGP Sindh Police Security & Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed was the chief guest of the passing out ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, DIGP Maqsood Ahmed said the tactical training provided to Sindh Police SSU Commandos will play an effective role in war against terrorism.

He appreciated the contribution and support by Commandant NSOTC Noman Aslam and other training officers for providing this modern tactical training to the commandos of SSU and hoped for the continuation of such trainings in future.

Commandant NSOTC Muhammad Noman Aslam addressing on the occasion said upon completion of this course successfully, the commandos have become capable to counter terrorism activities and are now able to cope up any hostile situation if created by the terrorists.

Later, DIGP Security Maqsood Ahmed presented an honorary shield to Commandant NSOTC Muhammad Noman Aslam and the Commandant NSOTC also handed over souvenir to the DIGP Security & Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed.

