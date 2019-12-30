46 suspects arrested, over 5 kgs charas recovered in Karachi

The Karachi's West and South zones police have arrested 46 suspects and recovered over five kilograms charas and weapons from them in routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The Karachi's West and South zones police have arrested 46 suspects and recovered over five kilograms charas and weapons from them in routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours.

The West zone police have arrested 27 suspects and recovered two pistols, five live rounds, 4.

280 kilograms charas, four mobile phones, Rs 2,200 cash, 50 slips of gambling, two gold ear-ring and different types of Gutka /Mawa (chewing tobacco), while four motorcycles and one rikhshaw were seized on non-availability of registration documents, said a spokes person to the DIG West on Monday.

Meanwhile, the South zone police have arrested 19 suspects and recovered 1795 gram charas, 99 packets of Gutka/ Mawa, (chewing tobacco), and Rs 200 cash from the suspects, said a spokesperson to the DIG South.