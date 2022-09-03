46 truckload of relief goods dispatched

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Social Welfare Department, philanthropists and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) dispatched around 46 truckloads of relief goods for the flood victims here on Saturday.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena supervised the relief operation and donated 500 tents in the noble cause.

Members of Punjab Assembly Makhdoom Razzaq, Ghazanfar, Irfanullah Niazi, Secretary Social Welfare Waqas Ali Mehmood, DG Social Welfare Faiz Naeem Waraich, DG PDMA Hameed Malik, directors Irfan Gondal, Mubasher Javed, Muhammad Salman officers concerned and representatives of NGOs were present on the occasion.

Minister Ghazanfar Abbas said that the government would not leave anyone alone in this time of trial, adding that more relief goods were being sent for the rehabilitation of flood affectees.

He said that food hampers, mineral waters, clothes, shoes, mosquito nets, mosquito lotions, baby feeders, cereal, milk packs, medicines, tents, ration bags, beds, utensils, cooked food and other food items were included in relief trucks.

The social welfare department had also arranged medical camps for flood victims in the flood-affected areas, he said and added the department was also dispatching fodder for the animals. He lauded the efforts of the department teams, NGOs and philanthropists of other cities including Rawalpindi, Vehari, Okara, Sargodha and Faisalabad for arranging relief aids for flood-stricken people.