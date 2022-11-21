UrduPoint.com

46 Vehicles Fined, 2 Impounded On Causing Environment Pollution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 11:12 PM

46 vehicles fined, 2 impounded on causing environment pollution

Following the crackdown against smoke-emitting vehicles Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) on Monday impounded two vehicles and issued challan against 46 for causing environment pollution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Following the crackdown against smoke-emitting vehicles Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) on Monday impounded two vehicles and issued challan against 46 for causing environment pollution.

According to Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Spokesperson, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner, secretary ITA inspected various buss/wagon stands in ICT.

During visit secretary took action against a smoke-emitting vehicle and imposed fined Rs 15,000 on violation.

The official said special enforcement squad have been deployed at major thoroughfares of ICT while social media platforms were also being used to sensitize the motorists about the ban.

He further said that smoke-emitting vehicles in the Federal Capital are banned, strict action would be taken against violators.

Related Topics

Islamabad Social Media Visit Vehicles Vehicle Ita

Recent Stories

PSMA thanks Ishaq Dar, Tariq Bashir Cheema for pat ..

PSMA thanks Ishaq Dar, Tariq Bashir Cheema for patiently listening to its issues ..

2 minutes ago
 Small plane crashes into residential area of Colom ..

Small plane crashes into residential area of Colombian city: mayor

2 minutes ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes World's 1st to Gain 500M ..

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes World's 1st to Gain 500Mln Followers on Instagram

2 minutes ago
 Markets rattled by fears of fresh Covid curbs in C ..

Markets rattled by fears of fresh Covid curbs in China

7 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz leave for Europe tour f ..

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz leave for Europe tour from London

1 hour ago
 Oil prices plunge over 5% on weaker China demand f ..

Oil prices plunge over 5% on weaker China demand fears

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.