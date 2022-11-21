46 vehicles fined, 2 impounded on causing environment pollution

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Following the crackdown against smoke-emitting vehicles Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) on Monday impounded two vehicles and issued challan against 46 for causing environment pollution.

According to Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Spokesperson, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner, secretary ITA inspected various buss/wagon stands in ICT.

During visit secretary took action against a smoke-emitting vehicle and imposed fined Rs 15,000 on violation.

The official said special enforcement squad have been deployed at major thoroughfares of ICT while social media platforms were also being used to sensitize the motorists about the ban.

He further said that smoke-emitting vehicles in the Federal Capital are banned, strict action would be taken against violators.