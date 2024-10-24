Open Menu

460 Arrested Over Aerial Firing During 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2024 | 11:52 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The police have arrested 460 accused on charges of display of weapons and aerial firing in different parts of Faisalabad during 2024.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that the police had launched a vigorous campaign against illicit weapon holders, their display and use in aerial and jubilant firing as all these activities were illegal and strictly prohibited under the law.

Therefore, special police teams nabbed 460 people who were involved in display of weapons and aerial firing especially during wedding and Mehndi functions.

The police also registered 381 cases against these accused after recovering weapons from their possession, he added.

