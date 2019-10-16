460 FIRs registered against drug peddlers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The Lahore Police , in a continued crackdown against drug peddlers around the educational institutions in the city, registered 460 first information reports (FIRs) and arrested 475 accused.

City Division Police registered 101 cases, Cantt Division 94, Civil Lines Division 41, Sadar Division 112, Iqbal Town Division 43 and Model Town Division Police 69 FIRs during the crackdown.

The police also recovered 202kg and 144 gram charas, 64.5gram ICE, 572 gram heroin, 21kg and 780gram opium, 1240 intoxicating capsules, 09kg Bhang and 3330 liters of liquor from the criminals.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan, who is monitoring the operation, has directed all divisional SPs of Lahore Police to speed up the crackdown against narcotics sellers outside educational institutions.

He urged the citizens to fully cooperate with the police for eliminating the menace of narcotics from the society.