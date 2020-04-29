460 Mepco employees get regular cadre

Chief Executive Officer Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood has issued orders to give regular cadre to 460 employees of various categories after approval from regularization board

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood has issued orders to give regular cadre to 460 employees of various categories after approval from regularization board.

The office order issued from Director Carrier Management Mepco Waqas Masood Chughtai said the regular cadre was given to 61 accountants of BPS-16, seven SSO-II of BPS-14, two lab assistants, four test assistants, 30 senior clerks, 151 junior clerks, four telephone complaint clerks, nine stock clerks and 14 tressers over two years satisfactory performance basis.