UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

460 Mepco Employees Get Regular Cadre

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 08:09 PM

460 Mepco employees get regular cadre

Chief Executive Officer Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood has issued orders to give regular cadre to 460 employees of various categories after approval from regularization board

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood has issued orders to give regular cadre to 460 employees of various categories after approval from regularization board.

The office order issued from Director Carrier Management Mepco Waqas Masood Chughtai said the regular cadre was given to 61 accountants of BPS-16, seven SSO-II of BPS-14, two lab assistants, four test assistants, 30 senior clerks, 151 junior clerks, four telephone complaint clerks, nine stock clerks and 14 tressers over two years satisfactory performance basis.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister opens field hospital, visits ..

2 minutes ago

45 persons arrested over lockdown violation

2 minutes ago

Concerned departments directed to prepare for floo ..

2 minutes ago

Sargodha police arrest two drug dealers

2 minutes ago

Imran, Rouhani hold telephonic discussion on COVID ..

5 minutes ago

AJK reports one more positive case taking tally of ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.