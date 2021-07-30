UrduPoint.com

460 New Covid Cases Confirmed In KP

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 08:56 PM

460 new Covid cases confirmed in KP

The numbers of Covid positive cases have reached to 143673 after confirmation of virus in 460 more persons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday compared to previous number of 414 cases reported a day back

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The numbers of Covid positive cases have reached to 143673 after confirmation of virus in 460 more persons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday compared to previous number of 414 cases reported a day back.

According to Health authorities, there are 3287 active cases of Corona in the province and the number of recoveries till date is 135930 while the tally of recoveries today is 84.

The Health officials said that corona claimed twelve more deaths and the total number of recoveries was 4456. As many as 10036 corona detection tests were conducted today and the number of total tests conducted till date is 2327857, they told.

