4,600 doctors to be inducted in health deptt: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Monday that 4,600 doctors would be inducted in the health department against vacant posts.

She said this while presiding over a meeting at Specialized Healthcare and Medical education department here.

She said the department had started a process of sending requisition to Punjab Public Service Commission for induction of doctors.

She said all out efforts were being made to overcome the shortage of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff in Punjab teaching hospitals.

She directed the department to follow the induction process on daily basis.

She said appointment of Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi as Secretary Specialized Healthcareand Medical Education was a good omen as he was very hard working officer.