460,000 fertilizer bags seized, 113 hoarders arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has intensified crackdown on hoarders as it seized 460,000 bags of fertilizers, arrested 113 people and registered 190 cases against them during the last week.

The divisional commissioners shared the details of crackdown during a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal, at the Civil Secretariat here on Sunday. The meeting reviewed the prices and availability of essential commodities.

The meeting was informed that in Faisalabad division 140,034 bags of fertilizer were seized, six people were arrested and 20 cases were registered. In the Bahawalpur division, 63,819 bags of fertilizer were recovered, 19 people were arrested and 30 cases were registered.

In Multan division, 34,624 bags of fertilizer were seized, 46 people were arrested and 41 cases were registered. In the Sahiwal division, 67,581 bags of fertilizer were recovered, two persons were arrested and 37 cases were registered.

The meeting was briefed that in Gujranwala division, 61,869 bags of fertilizer were recovered, 17 people were arrested and 25 cases were registered. In the DG Khan division, 35,658 bags of fertilizer were recovered, two persons were arrested and 17 cases were registered.

In the Lahore division, 38000 bags of fertilizer were seized, 10 people were arrested and 11 cases were registered.

In the Sargodha division, 18,400 bags of fertilizer were recovered, nine people were arrested and 16 cases were registered while in the Rawalpindi division three persons were arrested and one case was registered.

Asking officers to continue the crackdown against hoarders, the Chief Secretary said that the government would safeguard the interest of farmers at all costs. He asked the officers to keep a close watch on stocks, demand, and supply of fertilizers as well as their prices. He directed that the fertilizers recovered from the hoarders be sold in the market at fixed price.

The Chief Secretary said that due to effective measures, the prices of food items had stabilized, adding that administrative officers should continue work with the same spirit. He also sought a report on the higher price of gram pulses in Rawalpindi and Gujarat as compared to other cities.

The divisional commissioners briefed the Chief Secretary on the fertilizer stocks and price control measures.

Secretary Food, commissioner, deputy commissioner Lahore, and officers concerned attendedthe meeting while all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated throughvideo link.