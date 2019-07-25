460,000 saplings to be planted in Multan

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) : Commissioner Multan division, Imran Sikandar Baloch Thursday said 'Plant for Pakistan' drive would be observed across the division on Aug 1 while a week long 'Plant for Punjab' campaign would be carried out from Aug 8.

While presiding over a meeting regarding Green Pakistan and tree-plantation drive here, he said that 460,000 saplings would be planted across the Multan division and 33,900 plants would be distributed among the public free-of-cost.

He said that 1,830 saplings would be planted on Fort Qasim Bagh premises. He directed all the departments concerned to prepare their planning about the upcoming tree plantation campaign in the division.

He said that care and nurturing of trees is more important than plantation.

He asked the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to improve the condition of public parks. He also ordered for plantation of trees at important buildings and empty places across the division.

While giving briefing, District Forest Officer Rana Tariq said that over 4million trees plantation target had been set for Multan division during 2019-20 under the government's billion tree tsunami campaign.

DG MDA Tanvir Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas and other officials were present.